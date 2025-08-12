Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.83 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the UEFA Conference League qualifying round matches will take place on Thursday in Debrecen, where Maccabi Haifa will host Polish side Raków Częstochowa on neutral ground. The Israeli club heads into the return leg with a slender advantage after a 1-0 victory in the first match, but both teams still have every chance of advancing to the next round. I suggest a bet on goals in this match, as the odds look promising for success.

Match preview

Maccabi Haifa played pragmatically in the first leg, capitalizing on their opportunity and managing to hold onto a minimal lead until the final whistle. Diego Flores’s men have continued to improve throughout qualifying, registering two consecutive wins and a draw in their last three outings.

The team’s main strength lies in their compact defensive play, as evidenced by two consecutive clean sheets, while in attack they rely on the pace of their wingers and Pierrot’s physical presence in the box. However, the Israelis are well aware that a 1-0 margin is fragile, and any conceded goal would instantly reignite the intrigue in this tie.

Raków can only blame themselves for missed chances in the first leg, where they managed just four shots on target out of 14 attempts. Marek Papszun’s side have shown inconsistent results in recent weeks, losing three of their last four matches, and this has clearly impacted the team’s confidence.

Nevertheless, the squad features players capable of making a difference on their own, and their experience in European competitions helps maintain focus at crucial moments. The Polish club will almost certainly start aggressively, looking for an early goal to level the aggregate score. However, Raków must be wary of their defensive vulnerabilities — in recent games, the team has often been caught out when opponents transition to attack.

Probable lineups

Maccabi Haifa: S. Kayuf, I. Feingold, L. Simić, A. Sek, S. Goldberg, D. Sundgren, A. Mohamed, P. Cornud, S. Podgoreanu, F. Pierrot, L. Refaelov.

S. Kayuf, I. Feingold, L. Simić, A. Sek, S. Goldberg, D. Sundgren, A. Mohamed, P. Cornud, S. Podgoreanu, F. Pierrot, L. Refaelov. Raków Częstochowa: K. Trelaowski, Z. Arsenic, A. Mosór, A. Konstantopoulos, E. Otieno, P. Barati, K. Struski, F. Tudor, T. Penko, J. Diaz, J. Brunes.

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first match, Maccabi Haifa won 1-0, registering six shots with five on target.

Raków have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions.

Both clubs have scored in two of their last three European matches.

Prediction

Both sides have attacking firepower capable of finding the net, and this game promises to be far more open than the first encounter. Raków will have to push forward, which will open up space for Maccabi’s counterattacks. I expect goals from both teams and a lively contest overall. My prediction — both teams to score at 1.83.