RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Maccabi Haifa vs Raków Częstochowa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025

Maccabi Haifa vs Raków Częstochowa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Maccabi Haifa vs Rakow Czestochowa prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Maccabi Haifa
Maccabi Haifa Maccabi Haifa Schedule Maccabi Haifa News Maccabi Haifa Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
14 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Debrecen, Nagyerdei Stadion
Rakow Czestochowa
Rakow Czestochowa Rakow Czestochowa Schedule Rakow Czestochowa News Rakow Czestochowa Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.83
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the UEFA Conference League qualifying round matches will take place on Thursday in Debrecen, where Maccabi Haifa will host Polish side Raków Częstochowa on neutral ground. The Israeli club heads into the return leg with a slender advantage after a 1-0 victory in the first match, but both teams still have every chance of advancing to the next round. I suggest a bet on goals in this match, as the odds look promising for success.

Match preview

Maccabi Haifa played pragmatically in the first leg, capitalizing on their opportunity and managing to hold onto a minimal lead until the final whistle. Diego Flores’s men have continued to improve throughout qualifying, registering two consecutive wins and a draw in their last three outings.

The team’s main strength lies in their compact defensive play, as evidenced by two consecutive clean sheets, while in attack they rely on the pace of their wingers and Pierrot’s physical presence in the box. However, the Israelis are well aware that a 1-0 margin is fragile, and any conceded goal would instantly reignite the intrigue in this tie.

Raków can only blame themselves for missed chances in the first leg, where they managed just four shots on target out of 14 attempts. Marek Papszun’s side have shown inconsistent results in recent weeks, losing three of their last four matches, and this has clearly impacted the team’s confidence.

Nevertheless, the squad features players capable of making a difference on their own, and their experience in European competitions helps maintain focus at crucial moments. The Polish club will almost certainly start aggressively, looking for an early goal to level the aggregate score. However, Raków must be wary of their defensive vulnerabilities — in recent games, the team has often been caught out when opponents transition to attack.

Probable lineups

  • Maccabi Haifa: S. Kayuf, I. Feingold, L. Simić, A. Sek, S. Goldberg, D. Sundgren, A. Mohamed, P. Cornud, S. Podgoreanu, F. Pierrot, L. Refaelov.
  • Raków Częstochowa: K. Trelaowski, Z. Arsenic, A. Mosór, A. Konstantopoulos, E. Otieno, P. Barati, K. Struski, F. Tudor, T. Penko, J. Diaz, J. Brunes.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first match, Maccabi Haifa won 1-0, registering six shots with five on target.
  • Raków have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions.
  • Both clubs have scored in two of their last three European matches.

Prediction

Both sides have attacking firepower capable of finding the net, and this game promises to be far more open than the first encounter. Raków will have to push forward, which will open up space for Maccabi’s counterattacks. I expect goals from both teams and a lively contest overall. My prediction — both teams to score at 1.83.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.83
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
South Melbourne vs Auckland FC prediction Australia Cup 13 aug 2025, 05:30 South Melbourne vs Auckland FC: can Auckland reach the quarter-finals? South Melbourne Odds: 1.72 Auckland FC Recommended Mostbet
Cooks Hill United FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction Australia Cup 13 aug 2025, 05:30 Cooks Hill United vs Newcastle Jets: can the Jets break through to the Australia Cup quarter-finals? Cooks Hill United FC Odds: 1.7 Newcastle Jets Bet now 1xBet
Madagascar vs Central African Republic prediction African Nations Championship 13 aug 2025, 10:00 Madagascar vs Central African Republic prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 13, 2025 Madagascar Odds: 1.72 Central African Republic Bet now 1xBet
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Viking prediction Europa Conference League 13 aug 2025, 12:00 Istanbul Basaksehir - Viking prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 13, 2025 Istanbul Basaksehir Odds: 2.09 Viking Recommended 1xBet
Mauritania vs Burkina Faso prediction African Nations Championship 13 aug 2025, 13:00 Mauritania vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 13, 2025 Mauritania Odds: 1.76 Burkina Faso Bet now Mostbet
Durban City vs Chippa United prediction South African Betway Premiership 13 aug 2025, 13:30 Durban City vs Chippa United: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 13, 2025 Durban City Odds: 1.72 Chippa United Bet now Melbet
Magesi FC vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 13 aug 2025, 13:30 Magesi vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025 Magesi FC Odds: 1.66 Stellenbosch Recommended 1xBet
Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 13 aug 2025, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 13, 2025 Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 1.84 Polokwane City Bet now Melbet
Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy prediction South African Betway Premiership 13 aug 2025, 13:30 Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 13, 2025 Sekhukhune United Odds: 1.6 TS Galaxy Bet now Mostbet
Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 13 aug 2025, 14:45 Bolton vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 13, 2025 Bolton Odds: 1.65 Sheffield Wednesday Recommended Mostbet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham prediction UEFA Super Cup 13 aug 2025, 15:00 PSG vs Tottenham: Who will claim the UEFA Super Cup? Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.45 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
ZED FC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt 14 aug 2025, 10:00 ZED vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 14, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 2.08 Ceramica Cleopatra Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores