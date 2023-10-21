Liverpool – Everton: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

In the eighth round of the English Premier League we expect the Merseyside derby. Traditionally for the last few years, the teams are at different poles of the standings: Liverpool is fighting for the title and the UEFA Champions League zone, and Everton dreams not to relegated. However, in the derby, the pre-match layouts do not always work. In 2021, the Toffees have already won at Anfield Road, and in 2022 - defended a zero draw on their field. How will it be this time?

The match between Liverpool and Everton will take place on Saturday, October 21, and will kick off at 13:30 GMT. Below we have prepared information for you where to see this match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - TNT Sports 1

United States - NBC Sports

Other countries: