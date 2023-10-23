PHOTO. Liverpool fans display Palestinian flags at Premier League match

Liverpool fans displayed Palestinian flags during the home game of the ninth round of the English Championship against Everton.

According to GB News, a banner with the words For God's sake save Gaza was seen in the stands.

According to Olt Sports, during the minute of silence that began the meeting, fans from the stands began chanting the phrase “Free Palestine.”

Let us recall that even before this meeting, the management of the English championship decided to ban the display of the flags of Israel and Palestine at the matches of the 9th round.

In addition, the management of Liverpool forbade its fans to unfurl a banner in the stands dedicated to the deceased fans from Israel.

Currently, Israel and Palestine are in armed conflict. Hundreds of civilians are killed there every day, while Israel is preparing a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.