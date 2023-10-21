RU RU NG NG
Liverpool beat Everton. Salah scored the brace

Football news Today, 09:29
In the first match of the English Premier League after the international break, Liverpool won a victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

In the first half, Jurgen Klopp's team had the initiative, but made only one shot on target. The key event of the game was the removal of Ashley Young, even before the break left his team in ten. They managed to pour their advantage into a goal towards the end of the game: the ball hit the hand of Michael Keane in the penalty area of the Toffees, and Mohamed Salah converted the penalty. In add time, the Egyptian forward scored the second goal of the match in a counterattack.

Thanks to this victory, Liverpool rises to first place. But the Reds have the same number of points as Tottenham and Arsenal - they have not yet played in the current round.

Everton in sixteenth place with an advantage of three points over the relegation zone.

Liverpool - Everton 2:0
Goal: Salah 75 (penalty), Salah 90+7
Red card: Young 37

