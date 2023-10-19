RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Liverpool vs Everton predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Liverpool vs Everton predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Liverpool vs Everton prediction
Liverpool Liverpool
Premier League England 21 oct 2023, 07:30 Liverpool - Everton
-
- : -
England, Liverpool, Anfield
Everton Everton
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Liverpool will host Everton, and the Merseyside derby awaits the spectators in the 9th round of the English Premier League at Anfield. The battle will take place on Saturday, October 21, and will start at 13:30 CET.

Liverpool


The new season started well for “the Reds” – they are now in the 4th place in the standings. Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham are ahead, and the gap from the 1st position is only 3 points.

Liverpool got 17 points after 8 rounds, but the failures in 2 previous matches slightly spoil the overall state of things. And if the defeat made by Tottenham left many questions for the referees, then the draw in the battle against Brighton looked quite natural.

Everton


Everton has been struggling to survive for several years in a row, escaping relegation at the end of the season. The team has not been able to boast of high places in the Premier League for a long time and sets radically different tasks from its neighbours from Liverpool.

“The Toffees” started the current draw in a pretty traditional way. They could not win in 5 matches, but, thanks to successful confrontations with Bournemouth and Brentford, it evened out the situation a little. Everton, after 8 rounds, is in the 16th place in the standings.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Liverpool has been perfect at the home arena this season.
• Everton is unbeaten in 4 away matches in a row.
• “The Toffees” have won only 1 out of 27 previous games at Anfield.

Prediction


Liverpool is considered to be the undisputed favourite of the following battle. I think Klopp’s wards will show their traditional performance with a lot of scoring chances. My bet is “total: over 3.0”.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ittihad prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 11:00 Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Al-Taawoun Odds: 1.7 Al-Ittihad Recommended Мелбет
Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 14:00 Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Al-Hilal Odds: 1.58 Al-Khaleej Bet now Мелбет
Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.6 Werder Bremen Bet now Мелбет
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Serie B Italy Today, 14:30 Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.81 Como Recommended Мелбет
Derry City vs Shelbourne prediction Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Derry City Odds: 1.55 Shelbourne Bet now 1хБет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Bellingham has already begun to be compared to Messi Football news Today, 02:56 New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic Hockey news Today, 02:12 Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20 Football news Today, 01:30 Played one match for the team. Bournemouth leader out for almost six months Football news Today, 01:00 Mourinho told how he worked as a school teacher Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:18 Friends, gambling addicts. Fagioli stated that Tonali made him place bets Football news Today, 00:08 Will he play alongside Messi once again? Inter Miami is interested in Sergi Roberto Football news Yesterday, 23:41 A gay footballer plays for Inter. Insider Corona made a new loud statement Football news Yesterday, 23:34 The Premier League wants to introduce a salary cap
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Le Havre vs Lens prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Liverpool vs Everton predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023