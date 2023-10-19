Liverpool vs Everton predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Liverpool will host Everton, and the Merseyside derby awaits the spectators in the 9th round of the English Premier League at Anfield. The battle will take place on Saturday, October 21, and will start at 13:30 CET.

Liverpool



The new season started well for “the Reds” – they are now in the 4th place in the standings. Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham are ahead, and the gap from the 1st position is only 3 points.

Liverpool got 17 points after 8 rounds, but the failures in 2 previous matches slightly spoil the overall state of things. And if the defeat made by Tottenham left many questions for the referees, then the draw in the battle against Brighton looked quite natural.

Everton



Everton has been struggling to survive for several years in a row, escaping relegation at the end of the season. The team has not been able to boast of high places in the Premier League for a long time and sets radically different tasks from its neighbours from Liverpool.

“The Toffees” started the current draw in a pretty traditional way. They could not win in 5 matches, but, thanks to successful confrontations with Bournemouth and Brentford, it evened out the situation a little. Everton, after 8 rounds, is in the 16th place in the standings.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Liverpool has been perfect at the home arena this season.

• Everton is unbeaten in 4 away matches in a row.

• “The Toffees” have won only 1 out of 27 previous games at Anfield.

Prediction



Liverpool is considered to be the undisputed favourite of the following battle. I think Klopp’s wards will show their traditional performance with a lot of scoring chances. My bet is “total: over 3.0”.

