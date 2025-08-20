RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kylian Mbappé reacts to Real Madrid's victory in the opening match of the season

The Frenchman is pleased with the team's first game
Football news Today, 05:34
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappe in the match against Osasuna Photo: https://www.instagram.com/k.mbappe / Author unknown

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé stole the spotlight in his team's season opener, dazzling fans with his performance. The forward took to Instagram to share his emotions after the match.

Mbappé posted photos from the clash against Osasuna, captioning them with the succinct phrase: “Back to Bernabéu with a solid win to start the season.”

It's worth noting that the match ended 1-0 in favor of Madrid, with the only goal coming from the French striker himself, who coolly converted a penalty in the 51st minute.

Last season, Mbappé clinched the Golden Boot as the top scorer across all European leagues. He was also named Real Madrid's Player of the Season.

Additionally, starting this season, Mbappé will don the number 10 jersey, replacing the number nine he previously wore. The Frenchman was able to claim the iconic number following Luka Modrić's departure, as the legendary midfielder previously held the number 10 shirt.

