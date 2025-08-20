RU RU ES ES FR FR
Osasuna coach unhappy with penalty that gave Real Madrid the win

A highly controversial moment.
Football news Today, 03:44
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
The start of the new season has proven extremely tough for Real Madrid, as the only goal in their match against Osasuna came early in the second half from a penalty. Needless to say, the opposing side was far from pleased with this decision.

Details: Osasuna's head coach Alessio Licci admitted that his initial reaction was that the penalty was obvious. However, after reviewing the replay, he conceded that it might have been Kylian Mbappé who initiated the contact.

Quote: "The team played well, but we need to review the incident to see whether it was really a penalty or not. Live, it seemed very clear to me, but then the question arose—was it Mbappé who stepped on Juan, or the other way around?

In my opinion, Mbappé stepped on Juan first, and then Juan caught him afterwards. We should have looked at it more closely. In real time, I think it's understandable that the referee called the penalty, but the replay leaves some doubts," the coach told Mundo Deportivo.

