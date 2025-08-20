Osasuna coach unhappy with penalty that gave Real Madrid the win

The start of the new season has proven extremely tough for Real Madrid, as the only goal in their match against Osasuna came early in the second half from a penalty. Needless to say, the opposing side was far from pleased with this decision.

Details: Osasuna's head coach Alessio Licci admitted that his initial reaction was that the penalty was obvious. However, after reviewing the replay, he conceded that it might have been Kylian Mbappé who initiated the contact.

Planchazo de Mbappé al defensor de Osasuna y Cordero Vega señala penalti a favor del Real Madrid, el VAR no intervino y regalaron la victoria al equipo de Xabi Alonso.pic.twitter.com/9Mlbgzu7sB — Zona Blaugrana (@Zona_Blaugrana) August 19, 2025