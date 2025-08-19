RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Rijeka vs PAOK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Rijeka vs PAOK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Rijeka vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction @PAOK_FC / X
Rijeka
Rijeka Rijeka Schedule Rijeka Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
21 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Rijeka, Stadion Rujevica
PAOK Thessaloniki FC
PAOK Thessaloniki FC PAOK Thessaloniki FC Schedule PAOK Thessaloniki FC News PAOK Thessaloniki FC Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

As part of the UEFA Europa League playoff qualification round, Rijeka will take on PAOK. The match is set to be played in Croatia on Thursday, August 21. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:40 Central European Time. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash.

See also: Anderlecht vs AEK Athens prediction and betting tips 21 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Aberdeen under Jimmy Thelin has been showing progress, striving to balance domestic competition, while Rijeka started their season in the Champions League qualifiers but fell to Bulgarian side Ludogorets in the second round. Despite some difficulties, they managed to overcome Irish club Shelbourne in the next stage.

Heading into this match, Rijeka are not in their best form: they suffered a painful defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the national league. However, the Europa League is a different tournament, and the team must refocus to put on a strong performance against a tough opponent.

The Greek championship has yet to kick off, so PAOK's current form can only be assessed based on their Europa League qualifier matches against Austrian side Wolfsberg. Razvan Lucescu's men scored just one goal, but it was enough to move on to the next round. The Greek defense looked solid in those games, although last season the team conceded too many goals and the backline was considered the weakest link.

Probable lineups

Rijeka: Zlomislic - Orec, Majstorovic, Radeljic, Devetak – Petrovic, Dantas, Fruk - Ndokit, Jankovic, Juric

PAOK: Pavlenka - Kenny, Kedziora, Mihailidis, Baba – Ozdoev, Meite, Ivanusec – Zivkovic, Konstantelias - Chalov

Match facts and head-to-head

  • These teams last met in 2021 during the Conference League qualifiers, where the Greeks came out on top: 3-1 on aggregate
  • PAOK are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions
  • The under 2.5 goals bet has won in seven of Rijeka's last nine matches

Prediction

I expect a low-scoring encounter. Rijeka generally play a cautious brand of football with few goals. PAOK, at the start of their season, also haven't shown much attacking flair: in their two-legged tie against Wolfsberg in the Europa League qualifiers, only one goal was scored across both matches. Therefore, I recommend betting on under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sao Paulo vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 São Paulo vs Atlético Nacional: who will advance to the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals? Sao Paulo Odds: 1.82 Atletico Nacional Recommended 1xBet
Racing Club vs Club Atletico Penarol prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Racing Avellaneda vs Peñarol prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 20, 2025 Racing Club Odds: 1.63 Club Atletico Penarol Bet now Melbet
Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 11:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 August 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.81 ENPPI Bet now Melbet
Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 20 aug 2025, 13:30 Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 20, 2025 Orlando Pirates Odds: 1.7 Stellenbosch Recommended 1xBet
AmaZulu vs Marumo Gallants prediction South African Betway Premiership 20 aug 2025, 13:30 Amazulu vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 August 2025 AmaZulu Odds: 1.55 Marumo Gallants Bet now Melbet
Magesi FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership 20 aug 2025, 13:30 Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 August 2025 Magesi FC Odds: 1.5 Mamelodi Sundowns Bet now Melbet
Wadi Degla FC vs Petrojet prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 14:00 Wadi Degla vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 20, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.6 Petrojet Recommended 1xBet
El Gouna FC vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 14:00 El-Gouna vs Ghazl El Mahalla: will El-Gouna claim another victory? El Gouna FC Odds: 1.61 Ghazl Al Mahalla Bet now Melbet
FC Basel 1893 vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Basel vs Copenhagen: Who will gain the edge in the first leg of qualification? FC Basel 1893 Odds: 1.85 FC Copenhagen Bet now Mostbet
Fenerbahce vs Benfica prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Fenerbahçe vs Benfica prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 August 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 1.6 Benfica Recommended 1xBet
Celtic vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Celtic vs Kairat prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 20, 2025 Celtic Odds: 1.68 Kairat Almaty Bet now Melbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Sturm Graz prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Sturm prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 20, 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.65 Sturm Graz Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores