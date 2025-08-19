RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Anderlecht vs AEK: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Anderlecht vs AEK: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 21, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Anderlecht vs AEK Athens prediction @rscanderlecht / X
21 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Anderlecht, Lotto Park
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.8
On August 21, 2025, in Anderlecht, the home side will host Greek club AEK in the Conference League playoff qualification. Read on for detailed information about both teams and a preview of the likely outcome.

Match preview

The Belgian giants, after being knocked out of the Europa League by Häcken (following a penalty shootout), have bounced back with confidence. In their last five matches, Anderlecht have picked up three wins, suffered one defeat, and drawn once, ultimately securing their place in the next round of European competition. In the Conference League, Anderlecht comfortably swept aside Sheriff (4-1 on aggregate) and recently defeated Dender 2-0 in the domestic league.

Their main strengths lie in a compact midfield and rapid transitions from defense to attack. Anderlecht traditionally focus on ball possession and dynamic involvement from their wide players. Defensively, they've tightened up significantly: in their last five matches, they've conceded less than a goal per game. The Lotto Park home ground is also a major advantage — the team rarely drops points with the backing of their fans.

The Athens club heads into this clash with equally strong form. Over their last five outings, AEK are unbeaten, recording three wins and two draws. In qualification, they overcame Aris Limassol (3-1 in the return leg after a 2-2 draw), once again showcasing their attacking prowess.

AEK rely on disciplined defending and quick, vertical attacks. Matches involving the Greek side often feature long passes and pressing in the middle third. The Athenians rarely lose midfield battles and know how to play pragmatically for results. Their main weakness is occasional defensive lapses, especially away from home against well-organized opponents.

Probable lineups

Anderlecht: Kosemans, Kamara, Kana, Hey, Augustinsson, Llansana, De Cat, Verschaeren, Hazard, Angulo, Dolberg

AEK: Strakosha, Rota, Mukudi, Relvas, Penrice, Pineda, Mantalos, Pereira, Marin, Zini, Pierrot

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Anderlecht and AEK have met six times, with the Belgian club holding a clear advantage: three wins and three draws, with no defeats. Almost every meeting saw both teams find the net, with an average of over two goals per game.
  • Anderlecht have scored at least once in 15 consecutive matches
  • AEK are unbeaten in their last 7 matches: five wins and two draws

Prediction

Anderlecht look like favorites thanks to home advantage, a stronger defensive line, and a positive head-to-head record. However, AEK are in great shape and will surely look to score to keep their hopes alive for the return leg. My prediction: both teams to score — YES at 1.8 odds.

