Brann vs AEK Larnaca prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 21, 2025

Brann vs AEK Larnaca prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 21, 2025

Kenley Ward
Brann vs AEK Larnaca prediction https://x.com/DannyLast
Brann
21 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Bergen, Brann Stadion
AEK Larnaca
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.94
On August 21, 2025, the UEFA Europa League qualifying round will feature a clash between Norway’s Brann and Cyprus’s AEK Larnaca.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Brann advanced past Häcken with a 2-1 aggregate score in the previous round.
  • AEK Larnaca overcame Polish side Legia with a 5-3 aggregate result.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between Brann and AEK Larnaca.
  • This stage is the final hurdle before the group phase.
  • The Norwegians have scored at least one goal in 80% of their home matches over the last two Europa League and Conference League seasons.
  • Brann’s last five matches: 3 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw.
  • AEK Larnaca’s last five matches: 2 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss.

Match preview:

This showdown promises to be tense, with a coveted spot in the group stage on the line and both teams hungry to prove themselves on the European stage.

Brann thrive at their home ground in Bergen, where the passionate support of the fans gives the team an extra surge of energy. The Norwegians rely on rapid transitions from defense to attack and dynamic wing play—tactics that have often brought them success in continental competition.

AEK Larnaca, meanwhile, are seasoned European campaigners. The Cypriots have made a habit of solid performances on the international stage, renowned for their organized defense paired with dangerous counter-attacks. They excel at grinding down opponents and pouncing on even the smallest defensive lapses.

Expect a hard-fought battle, especially in midfield. For Brann, it’s crucial to seize the initiative in this first leg at home to head into the return match in Larnaca with confidence.

Probable line-ups:

  • Brann: Dyngeland, De Ruwe, Helland, Pedersen, Soltvedt, Gudmundsson, Kornvig, Myhre, Mathisen, Magnusson, Goland.
  • AEK Larnaca: Alomerović, Ekpolo, Roberge, Garcia, Enriquez, Pons, Miličević, Gustavo, Ivanović, Angelski, Chacon.

Brann vs AEK Larnaca prediction:

Both sides have a realistic shot at reaching the group stage of Europe’s second most prestigious club tournament. The home advantage will certainly favor Brann, but as previous matches have shown, the Cypriots are adept at thriving when the odds are against them. I expect Brann to take the initiative, with AEK looking to hit on the counter and capitalize on set-pieces. My prediction: both teams to score – Yes (odds 1.94).

