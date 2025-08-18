Prediction on game Real Madrid Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.97 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Tuesday, August 19, in the opening round of La Liga, Real Madrid will host Osasuna at home. Here’s my tip: let’s focus on the number of goals scored by one of the teams.

Key facts and head-to-head history

Real Madrid have lost just 2 of their last 10 official matches.

Osasuna have suffered only 1 defeat in their last 10 La Liga outings.

Osasuna haven't beaten Real Madrid since January 2011.

The last time Osasuna won at the Santiago Bernabeu was in November 2003.

In 95 head-to-head meetings, the win tally stands at 62:13 in favor of Los Blancos.

Match preview

Real Madrid endured a disastrous previous season. For the first time in years, the Madrid giants finished empty-handed. 'Los Blancos' ended up second in La Liga, crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, and lost to Barcelona in both the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup finals. To add insult to injury, Real Madrid took part in the Club World Cup, where they suffered a crushing semi-final defeat to PSG.

Following the end of last season, legendary coach Carlo Ancelotti departed, making way for Xabi Alonso, who had previously performed wonders at Bayer Leverkusen. In the transfer market, Real Madrid have seriously revamped their backline, signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Álvaro Carreras, and Dean Huijsen. In midfield, the club has been bolstered by the talented Argentine, Franco Mastantuono.

Osasuna finished last season just a step away from the European places. The Pamplona side claimed seventh spot, level on points with Rayo Vallecano. Both teams had the same goal difference, but Madrid’s side ended up higher due to a superior head-to-head record.

Like Real Madrid, Osasuna also enter the new season with a new manager. Somewhat unexpectedly, Vicente Moreno left the club and will now work in Qatar. In his place, young Italian coach Alessio Lisci has taken the helm, having led modest Mirandés to the Segunda playoff final last season. The marquee signing from the transfer window is winger Víctor Muñoz, who was bought from Real Madrid for €5 million.

Probable lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Güler, Tchouaméni, Valverde; Brahim Díaz, Mbappé, Vinícius

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Güler, Tchouaméni, Valverde; Brahim Díaz, Mbappé, Vinícius Osasuna: Herrera; Rosier, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones; Torro, Moncayola, Oroz; Kike Barja, Budimir, Maximiliano Gómez

Real Madrid vs Osasuna prediction

Real Madrid are the clear favorites, despite some changes in personnel. I’m backing the hosts to score more than 2 goals.