Main News Inter may buy Brazilian goalkeeper instead of Ukrainian Trubin

Inter may buy Brazilian goalkeeper instead of Ukrainian Trubin

Football news Today, 13:30
Inter may buy Brazilian goalkeeper instead of Ukrainian Trubin

Milan's Inter has shown interest in Atletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento Mateus Krepki Neto, according to journalist Matteo Moretto on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club may acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window, with a transfer fee of around 10 million euros. Inter's management is considering the Brazilian goalkeeper as an alternative option to Shakhtar and Ukrainian national team goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, as the Ukrainian club is not willing to lower their demands, which amount to 15 million euros.

The 24-year-old Bento is a product of Atletico Paranaense's youth academy. He has been playing for the Brazilian club's first team since 2021. In total, Bento has played 119 matches for Atletico Paranaense and conceded 129 goals. He kept clean sheets in 41 matches. As part of the club, Bento became a two-time champion of the state of Parana in 2019 and 2020, as well as a winner of the South American Cup in 2021.

It's worth noting that in the previous season, Inter finished in the third position in the Serie A table.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Athletico Paranaense Shakhtar Donetsk Serie A Italy Premier League Ukraine Serie A Brazil
