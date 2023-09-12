In Peru, they turned to a shaman to neutralize Neymar and the Brazilian national team

In Peru, they turned to shamans to put a spell on the players of the Brazilian national team and Neymar personally, according to El Diario.

Ten shamans and indigenous mountain people met before the match between Peru and Brazil to cast a spell on Neymar, who has scored six goals against the Peruvians since 2015, and the entire national team in general. Shamans built an altar with photos of football players. Above Neymar, they grabbed a doll, tied it and placed a sword on his right. According to the shamans, this will cloud Neymar's head and he will not be able to play well and score goals.

Richarlison, Casemiro and head coach Fernando Diniz were also targeted by the shamans, who placed thorns and seashells in photos.

In Lima, the Brazilian team was received with the mixture of goodwill and admiration usually bestowed upon the stars. Even the police officers who were guarding the security of Brazil took pictures and video of the arrival of Neymar and other stars.

The match between the national teams of Peru and Brazil will take place on the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, September 13.