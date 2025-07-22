RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Here we go! Francisco Conceição arrives in Turin to sign contract with Juventus

Here we go! Francisco Conceição arrives in Turin to sign contract with Juventus

The transfer is getting closer and closer.
Football news Today, 08:33
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Here we go! Francisco Conceição arrives in Turin to sign contract with Juventus Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Everything should be decided in the next few hours.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the official unveiling of the 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder from Porto, Francisco Conceição, is expected either tonight or tomorrow morning.

Reports indicate that the player is currently heading for his medical examination, after which a full transfer agreement will be signed.

Earlier, the media reported that Juventus paid €30 million for Conceição, with the contract set for four years.

Last season, Conceição played for Juventus on loan, a deal that cost the Bianconeri €10 million. During the campaign, Francisco featured in 40 matches, scoring 7 goals and providing 6 assists.

Reminder: Morten Hjulmand is on the verge of joining Juventus!

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
FC Porto FC Porto Schedule FC Porto News FC Porto Transfers
Primeira Liga Portugal Primeira Liga Portugal Table Primeira Liga Portugal Fixtures Primeira Liga Portugal Predictions
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty Today, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros Today, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC Today, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita Today, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
RFS - : - Malmoe FF Today, 13:00 Champions League
RFS
-
Malmoe FF
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - FC FCSB Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
FC FCSB
-
14:00
Slovan Bratislava - : - Zrinjski Mostar Today, 14:15 Champions League
Slovan Bratislava
-
Zrinjski Mostar
-
14:15
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:48 "He just got scared." Cucurella suggests why Williams turned down Barcelona Lifestyle Today, 09:23 Manchester United newcomer Matheus Cunha announces birth of his second child Football news Today, 09:22 Former Kaizer Chiefs player draws interest from four clubs. What are the options? Olympic Games News Today, 09:19 Qatar aims to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games Lifestyle Today, 08:57 Cole Palmer's alleged ex-girlfriend denies rumors she proposed to him Motorsport News Today, 08:44 Dutch Grand Prix under threat? Torrential rain floods the Zandvoort circuit Football news Today, 08:33 Here we go! Francisco Conceição arrives in Turin to sign contract with Juventus Lifestyle Today, 08:28 “7 memorable photos”: 10 years since the launch of Cristiano Ronaldo's underwear line Football news Today, 08:18 "Glad the club made such an investment". Leão happy that Milan signed Modrić Cricket News Today, 07:54 Pakistan's squad for the match against Bangladesh revealed!
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction and betting tips - July 22, 2025 Tennis Today Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva: prediction and betting tips – July 22, 2025 Football Today Vasco da Gama vs Independiente: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Football 23 july 2025 Arsenal vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Football 23 july 2025 QPR vs Cardiff City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 Football 23 july 2025 PAOK vs Apollon prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 23 July 2025 Football 23 july 2025 Hoffenheim vs Homburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Football 23 july 2025 Levadia vs Iberia 1999. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 Football 23 july 2025 Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri: Can the Danes secure an advantage in the first leg? Football 23 july 2025 Brann vs Salzburg. Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 23, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores