Here we go! Francisco Conceição arrives in Turin to sign contract with Juventus

Everything should be decided in the next few hours.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the official unveiling of the 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder from Porto, Francisco Conceição, is expected either tonight or tomorrow morning.

Reports indicate that the player is currently heading for his medical examination, after which a full transfer agreement will be signed.

Earlier, the media reported that Juventus paid €30 million for Conceição, with the contract set for four years.

Last season, Conceição played for Juventus on loan, a deal that cost the Bianconeri €10 million. During the campaign, Francisco featured in 40 matches, scoring 7 goals and providing 6 assists.

🤍🖤🇵🇹 Francisco Conceição arrives to sign his contract as Juventus player on permanent deal from Porto. pic.twitter.com/4lZWSlixb6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2025

