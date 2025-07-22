Here we go! Francisco Conceição arrives in Turin to sign contract with Juventus
Everything should be decided in the next few hours.
Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the official unveiling of the 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder from Porto, Francisco Conceição, is expected either tonight or tomorrow morning.
Reports indicate that the player is currently heading for his medical examination, after which a full transfer agreement will be signed.
Earlier, the media reported that Juventus paid €30 million for Conceição, with the contract set for four years.
Last season, Conceição played for Juventus on loan, a deal that cost the Bianconeri €10 million. During the campaign, Francisco featured in 40 matches, scoring 7 goals and providing 6 assists.
