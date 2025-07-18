Morten Hjulmand one step away from joining Juventus!

The Bianconeri are strengthening their midfield core.

Details: According to the Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, 26-year-old defensive midfielder for Lisbon's Sporting and the Danish national team, Morten Hjulmand, is set to become a Juventus player in the near future.

The reported transfer fee is around €40 million—exactly what Sporting demanded from Juventus, and the Italian club has given a positive response.

This weekend, representatives of the Italian giants are scheduled to meet with the player himself to finalize all the details of his personal contract.

Hjulmand joined Sporting in 2023 from Italian side Lecce for €20 million. Last season, the Dane featured in 47 matches for the club, netting 3 goals and providing 2 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €50 million, and his current contract runs until 2028.

