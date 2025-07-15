Spain U21 defender Pubill attracts interest from Juventus and Milan

Despite playing for a club far from the European elite, Spain U21 defender Marc Pubill delivered an impressive performance at the 2025 European Championship, catching the eye of several high-profile clubs.

Details: According to Calciomercato, the 22-year-old Almería player—whose team failed to secure promotion to La Liga—has landed on the radar of both Milan and Juventus. However, English side Wolverhampton are reportedly leading the race, actively pushing forward in negotiations.

The transfer fee for Pubill is considered quite modest by European standards—just €15 million. Moreover, Almería are ready to let their young talent go, as the club has already started searching for his replacement.

Reminder: Previously, both Juventus and Milan were linked with the more experienced defender Sergio Reguilón, who, notably, would not require a transfer fee.