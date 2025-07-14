Italian and English clubs gearing up for battle over Reguilón

Defender Sergio Reguilón has left Tottenham as a free agent, creating an enticing opportunity for top clubs to snap up a quality player without a transfer fee.

Details: According to CaughtOffside, the services of the 28-year-old Spaniard have been offered to Juventus and Milan. While both clubs have acknowledged their interest in a possible signing, neither has made an official offer yet. Additionally, several clubs from Saudi Arabia, as well as Bournemouth, Everton, and West Ham, are also showing interest in Reguilón.

Despite the flurry of interest, Reguilón is remaining patient. His next move will depend on assurances over playing time, the ambitions of the club, and the chance to reestablish himself at the highest level.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that Milan was considering Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko as a replacement for Theo Hernández, but the Ukrainian will not be making the move to San Siro after all.