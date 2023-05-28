Breaking news of the day: May 28

DailySPORTS summarizes the day and highlights the main news that occurred on May 28th.

"Shakhtar" crushed "Dnipro-1" and became the champion of Ukraine (video review). "Zorya" defeated "Alexandria" (video of the best moments).

In the English Premier League, "Arsenal" demolished "Wolverhampton," "Liverpool" played against their archrivals, and "Manchester City" suffered a defeat.

In the Spanish La Liga, "Barcelona" achieved a resounding victory, while "Atletico" won at home.

In the Italian Serie A, "Milan" defeated "Juventus".

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe made a serious demand to the club's management.

"Heidenheim" secured a spot in the Bundesliga in an incredible match.

That's all for today. Stay tuned with us!