In the 38th round of the English Premier League, "Arsenal" achieved a resounding victory over "Wolverhampton" with a score of 5-0.

The London club secured the win with a double from Granit Xhaka and goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Jakub Kifel.

With 84 points, "Arsenal" finished in second place in the Premier League standings. "Wolverhampton" ended the season in 13th place with 41 points.

"Arsenal" - "Wolverhampton" - 5:0 (3:0)

Goals: Xhaka, 11 - 1:0, Xhaka, 14 - 2:0, Saka, 27 - 3:0, Jesus, 58 - 4:0, Kifel, 78 - 5:0

"Arsenal": Ramsdale, Gabriel, White, Kivela (Tierney, 80), Xhaka (Fabio Vieira, 75), Jorginho, Elneny (Smith-Rowe, 75), Partey, Saka (Nelson, 60), Trossard (Nketiah, 80), Gabriel Jesus.

"Wolverhampton": Jose Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman (Gomes, 68), Bueno (Ait-Nouri, 46), Lemina, Mateus Nunes (Ruben Neves, 46), Gomez (Hodge, 85), Traore, Jimenez, Hwang Hee-chan (Traore, 67).

