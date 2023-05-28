"Napoli" missed out on victory in their away match in Serie A

Translation: In the 37th round of the Italian Serie A, Bologna and Napoli played a draw with a score of 2-2.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 14th minute and doubled Napoli's lead early in the second half. However, Bologna managed to salvage a draw with goals from Lewis Ferguson and Lorenzo De Silvestri in the remaining time.

With 87 points, Napoli secured first place in the Serie A standings. Bologna sits in 11th place with 51 points.

Bologna - Napoli - 2:2 (0:1)

Goals: Osimhen, 14 - 0:1, Osimhen, 54 - 0:2, Ferguson, 62 - 1:2, De Silvestri, 84 - 2:2

Bologna: Skorupski, Paz (De Silvestri, 74), Bonifazi (Medel, 74), Lukumi, Cambiaso, Schouten, Ebisele (Santander, 60), Dominguez, Ferguson, Barrow (Moro, 61), Arnautovic (Zirkzee, 60).

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim Min Chae (Ghoulam, 78), Rui, Lobotka, Zielinski (Gaetano, 87), Zambon Anguissa, Elmas, Dzemaili (Zedadka, 79), Osimhen (Simeone, 66).

