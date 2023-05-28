Ukrainian coach Rebrov left Al-Ain

The head coach of the Emirati "Al-Ain" Sergei Rebrov announced his departure from the club.

It is reported by the official Twitter of the team.

Yesterday, under the guidance of Ukrainian, "Al-Ain" lost in the final of the League Cup "Sharjah" with a score of 1:2.

This season, Al Ain also failed to win the finals of the UAE Cup and UAE Super Cup, and finished second in the championship.

The Ukrainian specialist worked at the club since June 2021. Last season, his team took the national championship and the League Cup.

According to media reports, Rebrov may lead the Ukrainian national team.