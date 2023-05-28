"Manchester City" lost in the final round of the English Premier League

In the 38th round of the English Premier League, "Manchester City" lost to "Brentford" with a score of 0-1.

The only goal was scored by Ethan Pinnock towards the end of the match.

"Brentford", with 59 points, finished in ninth place in the Premier League standings. "Manchester City" finished in first place with 89 points.

"Brentford" - "Manchester City" - 1:0 (0:0)

Goal: Pinnock, 85 - 1:0

"Brentford": Raya, Henry, Jorgensen, Mbeumo, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Jensen, Dalsgaard, Forss, Ghoddos.

"Manchester City": Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Ake, Lewis, Fernandinho, Palmer, Foden, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

