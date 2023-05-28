Eight goals: Southampton and Liverpool put on a super spectacle

In the 38th round of the English Premier League, Southampton and Liverpool played a 4-4 draw.

The visitors quickly took a two-goal lead with goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino. However, the hosts soon equalized thanks to goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams. At the beginning of the second half, Adams scored again to put Southampton ahead. In the middle of the second half, Adam Armstrong extended the hosts' advantage. But then, goals from Cody Gakpo and Jota saved Liverpool from defeat.

With 67 points, Liverpool finished in fifth place in the Premier League table and secured a spot in the UEFA Europa League. Southampton, with 25 points, finished in the last 20th place and was relegated to the Championship.

Southampton - Liverpool - 4:4 (2:2)

Goals: Jota, 10 - 0:1, Firmino, 14 - 0:2, Ward-Prowse, 19 - 1:2, Adams, 28 - 2:2, Adams, 47 - 3:2, Armstrong, 64 - 4:2, Gakpo, 72 - 4:3, Jota, 73 - 4:4

Southampton: McCarthy, Bree, Bednarek, Vojvoda, Walker-Peters, Elyounoussi (Armstrong, 64), Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, Livramento (Armstrong, 63), Djenepo, Walcott (Livarmento, 77).

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Milner, Fabinho (Henderson, 57), Jones (Gakpo, 57), Salah, Diogo Jota.

