EN RU
Main News Eight goals: Southampton and Liverpool put on a super spectacle

Eight goals: Southampton and Liverpool put on a super spectacle

Football news Today, 13:44
Eight goals: Southampton and Liverpool put on a super spectacle Photo: Liverpool Instagram / Unknown

In the 38th round of the English Premier League, Southampton and Liverpool played a 4-4 draw.

The visitors quickly took a two-goal lead with goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino. However, the hosts soon equalized thanks to goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams. At the beginning of the second half, Adams scored again to put Southampton ahead. In the middle of the second half, Adam Armstrong extended the hosts' advantage. But then, goals from Cody Gakpo and Jota saved Liverpool from defeat.

With 67 points, Liverpool finished in fifth place in the Premier League table and secured a spot in the UEFA Europa League. Southampton, with 25 points, finished in the last 20th place and was relegated to the Championship.

Southampton - Liverpool - 4:4 (2:2)
Goals: Jota, 10 - 0:1, Firmino, 14 - 0:2, Ward-Prowse, 19 - 1:2, Adams, 28 - 2:2, Adams, 47 - 3:2, Armstrong, 64 - 4:2, Gakpo, 72 - 4:3, Jota, 73 - 4:4

Southampton: McCarthy, Bree, Bednarek, Vojvoda, Walker-Peters, Elyounoussi (Armstrong, 64), Ward-Prowse, Alcaraz, Livramento (Armstrong, 63), Djenepo, Walcott (Livarmento, 77).

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Milner, Fabinho (Henderson, 57), Jones (Gakpo, 57), Salah, Diogo Jota.

Don't miss: "Ajax" lost to "Twente" and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Southampton Premier League England
Popular news
"Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score Football news Today, 14:58 "Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score
"Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach Football news Today, 13:15 "Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach
Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse Football news Today, 11:15 Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse
"Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine Football news Today, 09:57 "Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine
Messi brought PSG the title of Ligue 1 champion Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Messi brought PSG the title of Ligue 1 champion
The club of Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to become the champion of Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:13 The club of Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to become the champion of Saudi Arabia
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:55 "Bayern Munich" will pay a substantial sum to the dismissed Hasan Salihamidzic Football news Today, 15:42 "Heidenheim" in an incredible match won a place in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 15:30 "Valencia" escaped defeat in the La Liga match on the 93rd minute Football news Today, 15:15 "Atletico" claimed victory in their home match in La Liga Football news Today, 14:58 "Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score Football news Today, 14:42 "Lazio" snatched a victory against the Serie A underdog Football news Today, 14:15 "Manchester City" lost in the final round of the English Premier League Football news Today, 13:55 "Manchester United" has secured an important victory and finished in the top-3 of the EPL Football news Today, 13:44 Eight goals: Southampton and Liverpool put on a super spectacle Football news Today, 13:33 "Arsenal" achieved a resounding victory in the final round of the Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football 29 may 2023 Young Boys vs Winterthur predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Zurich vs Lugano: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 St. Gallen vs Sion: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Basel vs Grasshoppers predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Sivasspor vs Konyaspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Istanbulspor vs Adana Demirspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Fenerbahçe vs Antalyaspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Giresunspor vs Trabzonspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023