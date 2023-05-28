"Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score

In the 37th round of the Spanish championship, "Barcelona" achieved a resounding victory over "Mallorca" with a score of 3-0 at their home stadium.

The Catalan club secured the win with a brace from Ansu Fati and a goal from Gavi.

With 88 points, "Barcelona" occupies the top spot in the La Liga standings and has already clinched the championship title. "Mallorca" remains in 12th place with 47 points.

"Barcelona" - "Mallorca" - 3:0 (2:0)

Goals: Fati, 1 - 1:0, Fati, 24 - 2:0, Gavi, 70 - 3:0

“Barcelona”: ter Stegen, Balde (Roberto, 17), Christensen, Kunde, Alba (Alonso, 81), Busquets (Eric Garcia, 85), de Jong, Gavi, Dembele (Ferran Torres, 84), Fati (Rafinha, 79), Lewandowski.

“Mallorca”: Graeff, Maffeo, Valentin, Cufre, Gaia (Greene, 46), Costa (Rodriguez, 87), Dani Rodriguez (Angel Rodriguez, 72), Morlanes (Gonzalez, 86), Baba, Muric (Prats, 79), Ndiaye.

