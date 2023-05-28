EN RU
Main News "Milan" defeated "Juventus" in a Serie A match

"Milan" defeated "Juventus" in a Serie A match

Football news Today, 16:44
"Milan" defeated "Juventus" in a Serie A match Photo: instagram "Milan" / Author unknown

In the 37th round of the Italian championship, "Milan" defeated "Juventus" with a score of 1-0 in an away match.

The only goal was scored by Olivier Giroud in the 40th minute.

With 67 points, "Milan" occupies the fourth place in the Serie A standings and has secured a spot in the Champions League. "Juventus" sits in seventh place with 59 points.

"Juventus" - "Milan" - 0:1 (0:1)
Goal: Giroud, 40 - 0:1

"Juventus": Szczesny, Danilo, De Ligt (Bonucci, 82), Gatti, Cuadrado, Kostic (Paredes, 63), Di Maria (Milik, 63), Rabiot, Locatelli, Chiesa, Keane (Ailing, 73).

"Milan": Maignan, Calabria (Kalulu, 86), Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez, Krunic, Brahim Diaz (Pobega, 82), Tonali, Rafael Leao (Balotelli, 82), Junior Messias (Saelemakers, 56), Giroud (Origi, 86).

Don't miss: "Lazio" defeated "Cremonese" in a Serie A match.

Evseeva Zhanna Evseeva Zhanna Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
AC Milan Juventus Serie A Italy
Popular news
"Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score Football news Today, 14:58 "Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score
"Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach Football news Today, 13:15 "Chelsea" has signed a contract with a new head coach
Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse Football news Today, 11:15 Goalkeeper of PSG hospitalized in critical condition due to a horse
"Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine Football news Today, 09:57 "Shakhtar" has become the champion of Ukraine
Messi brought PSG the title of Ligue 1 champion Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Messi brought PSG the title of Ligue 1 champion
The club of Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to become the champion of Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:13 The club of Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to become the champion of Saudi Arabia
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Breaking news of the day: May 28 Football news Today, 16:44 "Milan" defeated "Juventus" in a Serie A match Football news Today, 16:30 "Newcastle" wants to buy a winger from "Barcelona" Football news Today, 16:15 Kylian Mbappé has made a serious demand to the management of Paris Saint-Germain Football news Today, 15:55 "Bayern Munich" will pay a substantial sum to the dismissed Hasan Salihamidzic Football news Today, 15:42 "Heidenheim" in an incredible match won a place in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 15:30 "Valencia" escaped defeat in the La Liga match on the 93rd minute Football news Today, 15:15 "Atletico" claimed victory in their home match in La Liga Football news Today, 14:58 "Barcelona" won the La Liga match with a large score Football news Today, 14:42 "Lazio" snatched a victory against the Serie A underdog
Sport Predictions
Football 29 may 2023 Young Boys vs Winterthur predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Zurich vs Lugano: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 St. Gallen vs Sion: predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 29 may 2023 Basel vs Grasshoppers predictions and betting tips on May 29, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Sivasspor vs Konyaspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Istanbulspor vs Adana Demirspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Fenerbahçe vs Antalyaspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023 Football 30 may 2023 Giresunspor vs Trabzonspor predictions and betting tips on May 30, 2023