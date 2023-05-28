"Milan" defeated "Juventus" in a Serie A match

In the 37th round of the Italian championship, "Milan" defeated "Juventus" with a score of 1-0 in an away match.

The only goal was scored by Olivier Giroud in the 40th minute.

With 67 points, "Milan" occupies the fourth place in the Serie A standings and has secured a spot in the Champions League. "Juventus" sits in seventh place with 59 points.

"Juventus" - "Milan" - 0:1 (0:1)

Goal: Giroud, 40 - 0:1

"Juventus": Szczesny, Danilo, De Ligt (Bonucci, 82), Gatti, Cuadrado, Kostic (Paredes, 63), Di Maria (Milik, 63), Rabiot, Locatelli, Chiesa, Keane (Ailing, 73).

"Milan": Maignan, Calabria (Kalulu, 86), Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez, Krunic, Brahim Diaz (Pobega, 82), Tonali, Rafael Leao (Balotelli, 82), Junior Messias (Saelemakers, 56), Giroud (Origi, 86).

