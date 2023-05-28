"Atletico" claimed victory in their home match in La Liga

"Atletico" emerged victorious in their home match of La Liga, defeating "Real Sociedad" with a score of 2-1.

The Madrid club secured the win thanks to goals from Antoine Griezmann and Nauel Molina. Alexander Serlot scored the only goal for the visitors.

With 76 points, "Atletico" has guaranteed themselves the third place in La Liga. "Real Sociedad" with 68 points occupies the fourth position and has secured a spot in the Champions League.

"Atletico" - "Real Sociedad" - 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: Griezmann, 37 - 1:0, Molina, 73 - 2:0, Serlot, 88 - 2:1

"Atletico": Grbic, Molina, Gimenez, Hermoso, Vrsaljko, Reguilon (Correa, 70), Saul, Koke, Carrasco, De Paul (Barrios, 81), Griezmann.

"Real Sociedad": Remiro, Elustondo (Gorosabel, 59), Le Normand, Zubeldia, Munoz, Kubo (Fernandez, 71), Illarramendi (Cho, 71), Merino (Mendes, 59), Zubimendi, Serlot, Oyarzabal (Barrenetxea, 59).

