Germany lost in the match of the European Youth Championship

В the 2-м round match of the group stage of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the Germany national team lost to the Czech Republic national team with a score of 1-2.

The victory for the Czech team was secured by goals from Vaclav Sejka and Martin Vitik. Angelo Stiller scored the goal for Germany.

Czech Republic U21 - Germany U21 - 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: Sejka, 33 - 1:0, Stiller, 70 - 1:1, Vitik, 87 - 2:1

Czech Republic: Jaros, Gabriel, Vitik, Granach, Fukala, Cherv (Peh, 80), Zamburek (Kaloch, 66), Karabec (Schultz, 73), Kusej (Jurasek, 74), Valenta (Danek, 80), Sejka.

Germany: Atubolu, Vagnoman, Bisseck, Matriciani, Nitz, Kraus (Martel, 46), Kaitel (Weiper, 46), Stiller (Weisshaupt, 84), Husseinbagic, Shade, Ngankam (Alidu, 46).