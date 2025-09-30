Finally, the wait is over! UEFA lists 'Camp Nou' as the home stadium for the Champions League match against Olympiacos

The long-awaited return to the iconic stadium is just around the corner

Tomorrow’s Champions League Matchday 2 clash against PSG at Montjuïc is set to be Barcelona’s last European fixture away from their beloved Camp Nou.

Details: According to the official UEFA website’s preview of the Barcelona vs Olympiacos encounter scheduled for October 21, the Blaugrana’s home ground is listed as “Camp Nou.” This means the legendary stadium could welcome fans back in just a matter of weeks.

👀 Camp Nou. pic.twitter.com/YWEP8wckj0 — Som I Serem FCB (@Somhiseremfcb) September 30, 2025

It remains unclear whether the renovated arena will immediately accommodate the full 105,000 capacity or if attendance will be limited. The Camp Nou reconstruction began in the summer of 2023 and has been ongoing for more than two years.

