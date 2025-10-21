ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Fermín López becomes the first Barcelona player in 33 years to score a first-half Champions League brace

First first-half brace since 1993
Football news Today, 14:04
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Fermín López becomes the first Barcelona player in 33 years to score a first-half Champions League brace https://x.com/0xJP19/status/1980693789162320066

In the third round of the Champions League against Greek side Olympiacos, the Blaugrana midfielder Fermín López netted a first-half brace, giving Barcelona a commanding advantage early on.

Details: This double from the young Spaniard is historic—no Barcelona player had scored twice in the first half of a Champions League match since 1993.

Reminder: Barcelona have scored in 23 consecutive Champions League matches.

