Fermín López becomes the first Barcelona player in 33 years to score a first-half Champions League brace

First first-half brace since 1993

In the third round of the Champions League against Greek side Olympiacos, the Blaugrana midfielder Fermín López netted a first-half brace, giving Barcelona a commanding advantage early on.

Details: This double from the young Spaniard is historic—no Barcelona player had scored twice in the first half of a Champions League match since 1993.

𝐓𝐖𝐎 first-half goals for Fermín López vs. Olympiacos ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1b9wfnhjLb — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 21, 2025

Reminder: Barcelona have scored in 23 consecutive Champions League matches.