Fermín López becomes the first Barcelona player in 33 years to score a first-half Champions League brace
First first-half brace since 1993
Football news Today, 14:04Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/0xJP19/status/1980693789162320066
In the third round of the Champions League against Greek side Olympiacos, the Blaugrana midfielder Fermín López netted a first-half brace, giving Barcelona a commanding advantage early on.
- Also read: Real Madrid vs Juventus: Who Will Prevail in the Headline Clash of the UEFA Champions League’s Third Round?
Details: This double from the young Spaniard is historic—no Barcelona player had scored twice in the first half of a Champions League match since 1993.
Reminder: Barcelona have scored in 23 consecutive Champions League matches.