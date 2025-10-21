Breaking records again! Lamine Yamal becomes the second youngest player to score a penalty in Champions League history
Krkić still ahead of the young winger
Football news Today, 14:36Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Lamine Yamal has once again etched his name into Champions League history, becoming the second youngest player ever to convert a penalty. He accomplished this feat in the third round of the Champions League against Greek side Olympiacos, netting the third goal of the match for the Blaugrana.
Details: Yamal converted his penalty in the Champions League at the age of 18 years and 100 days. The record is still held by Bojan Krkić, who scored for Barcelona against Sporting in November 2008 at the age of 18 years and 90 days.
For the record: Fermin Lopez became the first Barcelona player in 33 years to score a first-half brace in the Champions League.