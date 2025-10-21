ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Breaking records again! Lamine Yamal becomes the second youngest player to score a penalty in Champions League history

Breaking records again! Lamine Yamal becomes the second youngest player to score a penalty in Champions League history

Krkić still ahead of the young winger
Football news Today, 14:36
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Breaking records again! Lamine Yamal becomes the second youngest player to score a penalty in Champions League history https://x.com/TouchlineX/status/1980690694327914691

Lamine Yamal has once again etched his name into Champions League history, becoming the second youngest player ever to convert a penalty. He accomplished this feat in the third round of the Champions League against Greek side Olympiacos, netting the third goal of the match for the Blaugrana.

Details: Yamal converted his penalty in the Champions League at the age of 18 years and 100 days. The record is still held by Bojan Krkić, who scored for Barcelona against Sporting in November 2008 at the age of 18 years and 90 days.

For the record: Fermin Lopez became the first Barcelona player in 33 years to score a first-half brace in the Champions League.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Olympiacos Olympiacos Schedule Olympiacos News Olympiacos Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Fermín López becomes the first Barcelona player in 33 years to score a first-half Champions League brace Football news Today, 14:04 Fermín López becomes the first Barcelona player in 33 years to score a first-half Champions League brace
Incredible assist stats! Lamine Yamal has already delivered 8 assists this season Football news Today, 13:12 Incredible stats! Lamine Yamal already has 8 assists in 9 matches this season
Barcelona lose Christensen ahead of Champions League clash due to stomach issues Football news Today, 08:16 Barcelona lose Christensen ahead of Champions League clash due to stomach issues
Comeback! Ferran Torres fully recovers from injury and could feature against Olympiacos Football news Today, 06:56 Comeback! Ferran Torres fully recovers from injury and could feature against Olympiacos
Related Team News
Barcelona Scores Six Goals in a Champions League Match for the First Time Since 2017 Football news Today, 14:52 Barcelona Scores Six Goals in a Champions League Match for the First Time Since 2017
Barcelona match a unique Champions League feat that stood for 30 years Football news Today, 14:26 Barcelona match a unique Champions League feat that stood for 30 years
Goal disallowed and a penalty awarded — what a controversial call from the referee! Football news Today, 14:02 The goal was disallowed and a penalty was awarded. A controversial decision by the referee?
Barcelona score in 23 consecutive Champions League matches — how close are they to the club record? Football news Today, 13:40 Barcelona score in 23 consecutive Champions League matches — how close are they to the club record?
Goal-scoring machine. Barcelona net their 100th home goal under Flick Football news Today, 13:11 Goal-scoring machine. Barcelona net their 100th home goal under Flick
Faith in youth. Barcelona announce one of the youngest squads in Champions League history Football news Today, 12:36 Faith in youth. Barcelona announce one of the youngest squads in Champions League history
Related Tournament News
Champions League record! PSG scores the most goals in a single calendar year Football news Today, 15:30 Champions League record! PSG scores more goals in a calendar year than anyone else
Insane. Haaland Scores in 12 Consecutive Matches Football news Today, 15:30 Insane. Haaland Scores in 12 Consecutive Matches
New Champions League anti-record! Pafos player receives fastest red card in Champions League history Football news Today, 13:39 New Champions League anti-record! Pafos player receives fastest red card in Champions League history
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores