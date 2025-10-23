Deserved! Fermín López named Champions League player of the week

The Spaniard scores a hat-trick

Barcelona midfielder Fermín López has been named the Champions League Player of the Week after a dazzling performance in the third round match against Greek side Olympiacos.

Details: The midfielder was the standout star against the Greeks, netting a hat-trick and playing a key role in Barcelona's emphatic 6-1 victory.

In the race for this award, he outperformed Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund, Gorka Guruzeta of Athletic Bilbao, and Dennis Man of PSV.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗘𝗟 ! 𝗔𝗨𝗧𝗘𝗨𝗥 𝗗'𝗨𝗡 𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗣𝗟𝗘́, 𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗠𝗜𝗡 𝗟𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗭 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗘́𝗟𝗨 𝗝𝗢𝗨𝗘𝗨𝗥 𝗗𝗘 𝗟𝗔 𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗘𝗡 𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗨𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗦 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 ! ⭐️💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/JYsTacNwfI — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) October 23, 2025

This season, the Spaniard has played seven matches for the Catalan side across all competitions, scoring five goals.

Reminder: Frenkie de Jong was feeling unwell and missed Barcelona training.