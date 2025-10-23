Deserved! Fermín López named Champions League player of the week
The Spaniard scores a hat-trick
Football news Today, 09:39Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Barcelona midfielder Fermín López has been named the Champions League Player of the Week after a dazzling performance in the third round match against Greek side Olympiacos.
Details: The midfielder was the standout star against the Greeks, netting a hat-trick and playing a key role in Barcelona's emphatic 6-1 victory.
In the race for this award, he outperformed Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund, Gorka Guruzeta of Athletic Bilbao, and Dennis Man of PSV.
This season, the Spaniard has played seven matches for the Catalan side across all competitions, scoring five goals.
