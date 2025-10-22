ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Häcken vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 23, 2025

Häcken vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 23, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Haecken vs Rayo Vallecano prediction Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Haecken Haecken
Europa Conference League (Round 2) 23 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Gothenburg, Gamla Ullevi
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Rayo Vallecano
Odds: 1.8
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On October 23, 2025, in the second round of the UEFA Conference League, Swedish side Häcken will take on Spain’s Rayo Vallecano at the Gamla Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • Häcken have lost just 1 of their last 5 matches.
  • Rayo Vallecano have won 3 of their last 5 games.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.
  • In the opening round, Rayo Vallecano defeated Shkëndija.
  • Häcken played out a goalless draw with Shelbourne in their first match.
  • Rayo Vallecano have netted 7 goals in their last 5 games.
  • Häcken have scored 6 goals in their last 5 outings.

Match preview:

This match could prove decisive for both teams in the battle to advance from the group.
Häcken come into the game on a solid run domestically—they are unbeaten in their last four league matches—but their European campaign has yet to truly ignite. The Swedes play an attacking brand of football, firing plenty of shots on goal, but their finishing has often let them down. The hosts’ main issue lies at the back, where defensive lapses—especially against quick counterattacks—have proven costly.
Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, arrive in excellent form: the Spaniards have won their last three matches across all competitions and look rock-solid defensively. The team from Vallecas builds their play on discipline, ball control, and rapid transitions from defense to attack. Away from home, Rayo typically play cautiously, keeping their flanks tight and capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes.
Since this is the first-ever head-to-head between the clubs, predicting the flow of the game is tough. Häcken will look to harness the energy of their home crowd and start aggressively, but Rayo appear to be the more experienced and balanced side. Expect a tightly-contested, cagey affair where a single goal could be decisive.

Probable lineups:

  • Häcken: Linde, Lode, Helander, Lundqvist, Svanback, Andersen, Gustafson, Al-Saed, Rygaard, Brusberg.
  • Rayo Vallecano: Batalla, Chavarria, Mendy, Lejeune, Ratiu, Valentin, Lopez, Perez, Diaz, de Frutos, Alemao.

Match prediction:

Rayo Vallecano head into the clash with Häcken in outstanding form and look the more organized and balanced side. The Spaniards boast greater squad depth and experience, and their disciplined approach on the road allows them to dictate play and exploit any mistakes by their opponents.
Prediction: Rayo Vallecano to win.

Prediction on game Win Rayo Vallecano
Odds: 1.8
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Kaizer Chiefs vs. Siwelele: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 22, 2025 Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 1.52 Siwelele Recommended Mostbet
Real Madrid vs Juventus prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Real Madrid vs Juventus: Who Will Prevail in the Headline Clash of the UEFA Champions League’s Third Round? Real Madrid Odds: 1.46 Juventus Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Tottenham prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Monaco vs Tottenham: Can Monaco End Their Winless Streak? Monaco Odds: 1.51 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Fenerbahce vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Fenerbahce vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 1.6 VfB Stuttgart Recommended Mostbet
Lyon vs FC Basel 1893 prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Lyon vs Basel: Will Basel Extend Their Winning Streak? Lyon Odds: 1.6 FC Basel 1893 Bet now 1xBet
FC FCSB vs Bologna prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 FCSB vs Bologna: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 23, 2025 FC FCSB Odds: 1.65 Bologna Bet now 1xBet
Brann vs Rangers prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Brann vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025 Brann Odds: 1.795 Rangers Recommended 1xBet
Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025 Strasbourg Odds: 1.55 Jagiellonia Bialystok Bet now 1xBet
Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025 Go Ahead Eagles Odds: 1.55 Aston Villa Bet now 1xBet
Braga vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Braga vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 23, 2025 Braga Odds: 1.77 FK Crvena Zvezda Recommended 1xBet
Rapid Wien vs Fiorentina prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Rapid Wien — Fiorentina Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 23 October 2025 Rapid Wien Odds: 2.05 Fiorentina Bet now 1xBet
Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Feyenoord — Panathinaikos Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 23 October 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.75 Panathinaikos Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores