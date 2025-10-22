Prediction on game Win Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.8 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 23, 2025, in the second round of the UEFA Conference League, Swedish side Häcken will take on Spain’s Rayo Vallecano at the Gamla Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

Häcken have lost just 1 of their last 5 matches.

Rayo Vallecano have won 3 of their last 5 games.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

In the opening round, Rayo Vallecano defeated Shkëndija.

Häcken played out a goalless draw with Shelbourne in their first match.

Rayo Vallecano have netted 7 goals in their last 5 games.

Häcken have scored 6 goals in their last 5 outings.

Match preview:

This match could prove decisive for both teams in the battle to advance from the group.

Häcken come into the game on a solid run domestically—they are unbeaten in their last four league matches—but their European campaign has yet to truly ignite. The Swedes play an attacking brand of football, firing plenty of shots on goal, but their finishing has often let them down. The hosts’ main issue lies at the back, where defensive lapses—especially against quick counterattacks—have proven costly.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, arrive in excellent form: the Spaniards have won their last three matches across all competitions and look rock-solid defensively. The team from Vallecas builds their play on discipline, ball control, and rapid transitions from defense to attack. Away from home, Rayo typically play cautiously, keeping their flanks tight and capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes.

Since this is the first-ever head-to-head between the clubs, predicting the flow of the game is tough. Häcken will look to harness the energy of their home crowd and start aggressively, but Rayo appear to be the more experienced and balanced side. Expect a tightly-contested, cagey affair where a single goal could be decisive.

Probable lineups:

Häcken: Linde, Lode, Helander, Lundqvist, Svanback, Andersen, Gustafson, Al-Saed, Rygaard, Brusberg.

Linde, Lode, Helander, Lundqvist, Svanback, Andersen, Gustafson, Al-Saed, Rygaard, Brusberg. Rayo Vallecano: Batalla, Chavarria, Mendy, Lejeune, Ratiu, Valentin, Lopez, Perez, Diaz, de Frutos, Alemao.

Match prediction:

Rayo Vallecano head into the clash with Häcken in outstanding form and look the more organized and balanced side. The Spaniards boast greater squad depth and experience, and their disciplined approach on the road allows them to dictate play and exploit any mistakes by their opponents.

Prediction: Rayo Vallecano to win.