Bad news for Barcelona — Frenkie de Jong misses training

Just days remain before El Clásico.
On Sunday, October 26, fans are set for an electrifying showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the Catalans may be forced to play without one of their key midfielders.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, midfielder Frenkie de Jong was feeling unwell today and missed training. He has left the team’s facilities, and it remains unclear whether he will recover in time for the match.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s 28-year-old winger and Brazil international Raphinha has fully recovered from the injury he sustained on September 26 in the La Liga match against Real Oviedo.

Reminder: Real Madrid’s 33-year-old centre-back David Alaba will miss Sunday’s match against Barcelona due to injury.

However, there’s good news for the Royal Club. Real Madrid have called up four previously injured players to prepare for the match — Dani Carvajal, Trent, Dean Huijsen, and Dani Ceballos.

