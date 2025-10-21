ES ES FR FR
Comeback! Ferran Torres fully recovers from injury and could feature against Olympiacos

A relief for Hansi Flick.
Football news Today, 06:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona's forward has completely healed from his injury.

Details: Today, the official X page of the Catalan club Barcelona announced that the 25-year-old Spanish forward Ferran Torres has fully recovered from his injury and is available to play against Olympiacos in tonight's Champions League fixture.

Torres sustained the injury while playing for the Spanish national team, where he was diagnosed with a hamstring issue in his left leg. He missed the match against Girona as Flick chose not to risk the player's health due to insufficient recovery, but now it's been confirmed that Torres is fully fit and Hansi Flick can count on him for tonight's game.

However, it remains unclear whether Barcelona's head coach will risk fielding Torres, given that El Clásico is just five days away.

This season, Fermín López has played five matches for Barcelona, scoring two goals in the game against Valencia.

Reminder: Yamal scores the 'presidential penalty' in Kings League and dedicates his goal to girlfriend Nicki Nicole

