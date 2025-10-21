Comeback! Ferran Torres fully recovers from injury and could feature against Olympiacos

A relief for Hansi Flick.

Barcelona's forward has completely healed from his injury.

Details: Today, the official X page of the Catalan club Barcelona announced that the 25-year-old Spanish forward Ferran Torres has fully recovered from his injury and is available to play against Olympiacos in tonight's Champions League fixture.

Torres sustained the injury while playing for the Spanish national team, where he was diagnosed with a hamstring issue in his left leg. He missed the match against Girona as Flick chose not to risk the player's health due to insufficient recovery, but now it's been confirmed that Torres is fully fit and Hansi Flick can count on him for tonight's game.

However, it remains unclear whether Barcelona's head coach will risk fielding Torres, given that El Clásico is just five days away.

INJURY NEWS



Ferran Torres has been declared fully fit and is available for selection by Hansi Flick in today's game with Olympiacos pic.twitter.com/5UuO7KtMHo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 21, 2025

