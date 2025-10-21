Incredible stats! Lamine Yamal already has 8 assists in 9 matches this season
The young winger continues to impress.
Football news Today, 13:12Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In the 7th minute of the Champions League third round clash, Barcelona took the lead at home against Greek side Olympiacos. The goal was scored by Fermin Lopez, with the assist coming from Lamine Yamal. This means Yamal's stats this season are nothing short of sensational.
Details: For the 18-year-old wonderkid, this was already his eighth assist in nine appearances this season.
Yamal has also found the back of the net twice this season.
Reminder: Barcelona fielded one of the youngest squads in Champions League history.