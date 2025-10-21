ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Incredible stats! Lamine Yamal already has 8 assists in 9 matches this season

Incredible stats! Lamine Yamal already has 8 assists in 9 matches this season

The young winger continues to impress.
Football news Today, 13:12
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Incredible assist stats! Lamine Yamal has already delivered 8 assists this season https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1980679437134840194

In the 7th minute of the Champions League third round clash, Barcelona took the lead at home against Greek side Olympiacos. The goal was scored by Fermin Lopez, with the assist coming from Lamine Yamal. This means Yamal's stats this season are nothing short of sensational.

Details: For the 18-year-old wonderkid, this was already his eighth assist in nine appearances this season.

Yamal has also found the back of the net twice this season.

Reminder: Barcelona fielded one of the youngest squads in Champions League history.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Olympiacos Olympiacos Schedule Olympiacos News Olympiacos Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Barcelona lose Christensen ahead of Champions League clash due to stomach issues Football news Today, 08:16 Barcelona lose Christensen ahead of Champions League clash due to stomach issues
Comeback! Ferran Torres fully recovers from injury and could feature against Olympiacos Football news Today, 06:56 Comeback! Ferran Torres fully recovers from injury and could feature against Olympiacos
Related Team News
Barcelona score in 23 consecutive Champions League matches — how close are they to the club record? Football news Today, 13:40 Barcelona score in 23 consecutive Champions League matches — how close are they to the club record?
Goal-scoring machine. Barcelona net their 100th home goal under Flick Football news Today, 13:11 Goal-scoring machine. Barcelona net their 100th home goal under Flick
Faith in youth. Barcelona announce one of the youngest squads in Champions League history Football news Today, 12:36 Faith in youth. Barcelona announce one of the youngest squads in Champions League history
Lamine Yamal breaks yet another UEFA Champions League record — here’s what it is Football news Today, 12:09 Lamine Yamal breaks yet another UEFA Champions League record — here’s what it is
"There will be a stain on your tournament" - Dani Carvajal slams Tebas over Barcelona match moved to the US Football news Today, 11:37 "There will be a stain on your tournament" - Dani Carvajal slams Tebas over Barcelona match moved to the US
Real Madrid has appealed to CONCACAF to block Barcelona’s match in Miami Football news Today, 10:54 Real Madrid has appealed to CONCACAF to block Barcelona’s match in Miami
Related Tournament News
New Champions League anti-record! Pafos player receives fastest red card in Champions League history Football news Today, 13:39 New Champions League anti-record! Pafos player receives fastest red card in Champions League history
All means are fair! Arsenal denied Atlético players a post-training shower... Football news Today, 01:45 All means are fair! Arsenal denied Atlético players a post-training shower...
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans after the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 16:58 "Simeone is a coach I admire and look up to" - Mikel Arteta shares his thoughts on Atletico's manager ahead of the match
Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, interacts with Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain Football news Yesterday, 15:24 "You practically killed Donnarumma" - Luis Enrique slams journalists ahead of Bayer clash
Thibaut Courtois of Belgium looks on as a rat runs across the pitch during the Group J FIFA World Cup 2026 Football news Yesterday, 10:12 Thibaut Courtois may recover in time for the match against Juventus
A scandal is brewing! Lamine Yamal was not supposed to play against PSG, but Flick was pressured Football news 17 oct 2025, 03:58 A scandal is brewing! Lamine Yamal was not supposed to play against PSG, but Flick was pressured
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores