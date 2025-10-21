ES ES FR FR
Barcelona lose Christensen ahead of Champions League clash due to stomach issues

Barcelona lose Christensen ahead of Champions League clash due to stomach issues

The Dane is experiencing stomach discomfort.
Football news Today, 08:16
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Barcelona lose Christensen ahead of Champions League clash due to stomach issues Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Barcelona have been hit with yet another setback.

Details: Earlier today, the official X account of the Catalan club announced that 29-year-old centre-back Andreas Christensen will be unavailable for tonight’s Champions League fixture against Olympiacos due to a gastrointestinal problem.

"Andreas Christensen will miss today’s match against Olympiacos due to a gastrointestinal illness," the club statement read.

There is no current timetable for Christensen’s recovery, meaning his availability for Sunday’s El Clásico against Real Madrid remains uncertain.

This season, Christensen has made nine appearances for Barcelona but has yet to register a goal or an assist.

Reminder: Comeback! Ferran Torres fully recovers from injury and could feature against Olympiacos

