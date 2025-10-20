ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bayer vs PSG: H2H, lineups and match prediction – October 21, 2025

Bayer vs PSG: H2H, lineups and match prediction – October 21, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Bayer Leverkusen vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Lars Baron/Getty Images
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Champions League (Round 3) 21 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Leverkusen, BayArena
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On Tuesday, the 21st, the third round of the Champions League will see Bayer host last year’s winners, PSG. For a closer look at both teams and a detailed prediction for this clash, read more below.

See also: Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC prediction and betting tips 21 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Bayer Leverkusen, the recent Bundesliga champions, are going through a period of transition: several key players left the club this summer, and a new coaching duo is beginning to leave their mark. In the current German championship, the “Pharmacists” have started off well: the team is scoring plenty, leaving a positive impression, though defensive lapses are still visible given the revamped squad. The home setting and the BayArena should play a crucial role for Leverkusen in this encounter.

The last time the team lost was back in the opening round of the Bundesliga, when they suffered a 1-2 defeat at home to Hoffenheim. Since then, the “Pharmacists” have gone eight games unbeaten: four wins and four draws. In the Champions League, they’ve played out two draws—against Copenhagen (2-2) and PSV (1-1).

On the other hand, PSG enter this Champions League phase as title holders and the main favorites to repeat their success. In the 2025/26 season, the Parisians started the campaign confidently: they remain among the leaders in Ligue 1 and continue to showcase their attacking ambitions. Under coach Luis Enrique, the team is searching for the right balance between attacking flair and defensive discipline, which is crucial for European success.

Even though things haven’t been entirely smooth in the league—with just one win in their last four matches—the team sits second with 17 points, trailing Marseille by a single point. In the Champions League, PSG have claimed two victories: a dominant win over Atalanta (4-0) and a hard-fought away win against Barcelona (2-1).

Probable lineups

Bayer: Flekken; Andrich, Bade, Belocian; Arthur, Garcia, Fernandez, Grimaldo; Maza, Poku; Kofane
PSG: Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Kang-in, Vitinha, Doue; Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Barcola

Match facts and head-to-head

  • PSG have won both previous encounters between the teams
  • Bayer are unbeaten in their last eight matches
  • PSG have scored in nine of their last ten matches

Prediction

Both Bayer and PSG rely on dynamic attacking football and often concede more than they’d like. The managers are still searching for the right balance between attack and defense, and I expect a real shootout in this one. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 1.6

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 18:30 Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025 Vasco da Gama Odds: 1.78 Fluminense Recommended Melbet
Melbourne City FC vs Buriram United prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 03:45 Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.8 Buriram United Bet now 1xBet
Pyramids FC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt 21 oct 2025, 10:00 Egypt Premier Football League: Pyramids FC vs Pharco FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Pyramids FC Odds: 1.9 Pharco FC Bet now 1xBet
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Nasaf Qarshi prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:00 Al-Ahli Dubai vs Nasaf Qarshi: Can Nasaf Qarshi Earn Their First Points in the AFC Champions League? Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Odds: 1.5 Nasaf Qarshi Recommended 1xBet
Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Kairat - Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.75 Pafos FC Bet now 1xBet
Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Barcelona - Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.55 Olympiacos Bet now Melbet
Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Kairat vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.6 Pafos FC Recommended Melbet
Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 21, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.4 Olympiacos Bet now Melbet
Al Hilal vs Al-Sadd prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 14:15 Al-Hilal vs Al-Sadd: Can Al-Hilal Extend Their Winning Streak? Al Hilal Odds: 1.72 Al-Sadd Bet now Mostbet
Newcastle vs Benfica prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 15:00 Newcastle vs Benfica: Can Benfica Secure Their First Win in the UEFA Champions League? Newcastle Odds: 1.74 Benfica Recommended 1xBet
FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 15:00 Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: Can Copenhagen Claim Their First Champions League Win at Home? FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.8 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Mostbet
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 15:00 Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 21.10.2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.98 Atletico Madrid Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores