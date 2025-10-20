Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Tuesday, the 21st, the third round of the Champions League will see Bayer host last year’s winners, PSG. For a closer look at both teams and a detailed prediction for this clash, read more below.

See also: Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC prediction and betting tips 21 Оctober 2025

Match preview

Bayer Leverkusen, the recent Bundesliga champions, are going through a period of transition: several key players left the club this summer, and a new coaching duo is beginning to leave their mark. In the current German championship, the “Pharmacists” have started off well: the team is scoring plenty, leaving a positive impression, though defensive lapses are still visible given the revamped squad. The home setting and the BayArena should play a crucial role for Leverkusen in this encounter.

The last time the team lost was back in the opening round of the Bundesliga, when they suffered a 1-2 defeat at home to Hoffenheim. Since then, the “Pharmacists” have gone eight games unbeaten: four wins and four draws. In the Champions League, they’ve played out two draws—against Copenhagen (2-2) and PSV (1-1).

On the other hand, PSG enter this Champions League phase as title holders and the main favorites to repeat their success. In the 2025/26 season, the Parisians started the campaign confidently: they remain among the leaders in Ligue 1 and continue to showcase their attacking ambitions. Under coach Luis Enrique, the team is searching for the right balance between attacking flair and defensive discipline, which is crucial for European success.

Even though things haven’t been entirely smooth in the league—with just one win in their last four matches—the team sits second with 17 points, trailing Marseille by a single point. In the Champions League, PSG have claimed two victories: a dominant win over Atalanta (4-0) and a hard-fought away win against Barcelona (2-1).

Probable lineups

Bayer: Flekken; Andrich, Bade, Belocian; Arthur, Garcia, Fernandez, Grimaldo; Maza, Poku; Kofane

PSG: Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Kang-in, Vitinha, Doue; Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Barcola

Match facts and head-to-head

PSG have won both previous encounters between the teams

Bayer are unbeaten in their last eight matches

PSG have scored in nine of their last ten matches

Prediction

Both Bayer and PSG rely on dynamic attacking football and often concede more than they’d like. The managers are still searching for the right balance between attack and defense, and I expect a real shootout in this one. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 1.6