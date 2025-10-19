Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the third round of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday, October 21, at the Central Stadium in Almaty, where Kazakhstan's Kairat will host Cyprus's Pafos. Let's take a look at a bet on the outcome of this clash, which comes with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Despite suffering heavy defeats in their first two Champions League outings, Kairat hardly looked hopeless—they created chances against both Sporting and Real Madrid.

Heading into the upcoming fixture, the Almaty side are in high spirits after two convincing victories in the Kazakhstan Premier League. First, they demolished Zhetysu with a 5-0 win, then edged out Kyzylzhar (1-0). Kairat currently top the domestic table and are set to face Astana in the next round—a decisive showdown for the championship. Most likely, that encounter will be their top priority.

Meanwhile, Pafos have already picked up their first points in their debut Champions League campaign, holding Greek giants Olympiacos to a goalless draw in the opening round (0-0). However, the Cypriots had no chance against Bayern, falling 1-5 in the following match.

Domestically, Juan Carlos Carcedo's squad are flying high atop the Cypriot league with a five-match winning streak. In their last league outing, Pafos thrashed Ethnikos 4-0, with one of the goals scored by the legendary David Luiz, a recent addition to the club's roster.

Match facts and head-to-head

Over 2 goals were scored in four of Kairat's last five matches.

Kairat scored first in five of their previous seven matches.

Each of Pafos's last five matches featured at least three goals.

Pafos led at halftime in four of their last five games.

These teams have never met before.

Probable lineups

Kairat: Kalmurza – Tapalov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata – Mrynskiy, Arad, Kasabulat, Gromyko – Monteiro, Satpayev

Kalmurza – Tapalov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata – Mrynskiy, Arad, Kasabulat, Gromyko – Monteiro, Satpayev Pafos: Michael – Luckassen, Goldar, Luiz, Pileas – Šunjić, Pêpê, Dragomir – Jajá, Oršić, Silva

Prediction

I believe this match has the potential to be high-scoring. Both sides will finally face opponents of a similar level, which should open up more opportunities, and each team will be eager to make their mark. My prediction: over 2 total goals.