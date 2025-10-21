ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Real Madrid vs Juventus: Who Will Prevail in the Headline Clash of the UEFA Champions League’s Third Round?

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Who Will Prevail in the Headline Clash of the UEFA Champions League’s Third Round?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid vs Juventus prediction Getty Images
Real Madrid Real Madrid
Champions League (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Madrid, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Juventus Juventus
Prediction on game Win Real Madrid
Odds: 1.46
Real Madrid will host Juventus in the marquee fixture of the third round of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 22, with kickoff set for 21:00 CET. Here’s my preview and betting insight for this high-profile encounter.

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Real Madrid have won their last three matches.
  • This season, Real Madrid have scored at least one goal in every game.
  • Juventus are winless in their last six matches, recording one defeat and five draws.
  • The Bianconeri have failed to score in their last two outings.
  • At home, Real Madrid have maintained a perfect record this season.
  • Away from home, Juventus have gone three matches without a win — two draws and one loss.
  • In half of their matches this season, Real Madrid have scored in both halves.
  • Real have yet to lose a game without scoring, while Juventus have suffered two such defeats.
  • Juventus have kept two clean sheets in ten matches; Real have four.
  • Real Madrid won the most recent head-to-head meeting between the sides 1–0.

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Match Preview

Real Madrid have made an impressive start to the new season. Their only defeat so far came in the derby against Atlético Madrid, 2–5. Apart from that setback, Los Blancos have won every other match. In La Liga, they’ve collected 24 points from nine games and sit at the top of the table, two points clear of Barcelona — whom they will face next in the league. In the Champions League, Real have also been flawless, beating Marseille 2–1 in the opening round and thrashing Kairat Almaty 5–0 in the second.

Juventus started the campaign brightly with three consecutive victories, including a thrilling 4–3 win over Inter. However, their form has dipped since then. The Bianconeri are winless in their last four Serie A fixtures, drawing three and losing the most recent one 0–2 to Como. In the Champions League, they have yet to secure a win either — drawing 4–4 with Borussia Dortmund and 2–2 with Villarreal. They currently have two points in Europe and 12 points from seven matches in Serie A.

Probable Lineups

  • Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe
  • Juventus: Di Gregorio; Gatti, Rugani, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; David

Prediction

Real Madrid are playing at home against a Juventus side struggling for form. Given Madrid’s dominant home record and current momentum, they look well-positioned to secure another win. My recommendation is to bet on a Real Madrid victory in this match.

