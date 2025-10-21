ES ES FR FR
Barcelona score in 23 consecutive Champions League matches — how close are they to the club record?

The team is in outstanding form.
On Tuesday, October 21, Barcelona hosted Olympiacos in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League, and the Catalans extended one of their impressive streaks.

Details: In the seventh minute, Fermín López found the back of the net to give Barça the lead. According to Squawka, Barcelona have now scored in 23 consecutive Champions League fixtures, netting 59 goals during this run.

The club’s all-time record stands at 29 consecutive matches with at least one goal, achieved between 2009 and 2012. That means Barcelona could equal and even surpass this record later in the current Champions League campaign.

López’s strike also marked Barcelona’s 100th home goal under Hansi Flick, a milestone reached in just 34 home appearances.

Reminder: On Tuesday, October 21, Barcelona hosted Olympiacos in the third round of the UEFA Champions League — and once again, the Catalans made history.

