RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Josep Maria Bartomeu to stand trial over alleged commission payment fraud

Josep Maria Bartomeu to stand trial over alleged commission payment fraud

Clouds gather over the former Barcelona president.
Football news Today, 12:12
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
New Barcelona signing Antoine Griezmann poses for the media with FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Bartomeu's associates have also been charged.

Details: According to the Elmundo portal, Barcelona's 16th investigative court has notified the start of legal proceedings against former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and several of his top executives.

The case dates back two years, when current Barcelona president Joan Laporta filed a complaint against Bartomeu, alleging that he pocketed multi-million euro commissions from transfers, including the signing of Antoine Griezmann. Laporta claimed that Bartomeu had appropriated around €30 million.

The complaint also referenced payments to lawyer González Franco, highlighting a €1.7 million payout for brokering the club's settlement in the "Neymar case."

At this time, the dates for court hearings on this case remain unknown.

Josep Maria Bartomeu served as Barcelona's president from 2014 to 2020.

Reminder: Barcelona players take the field against Real Oviedo wearing shirts in support of Gavi

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Authorities do not rule out Barcelona's return to Camp Nou on October 18 Football news Today, 11:00 Authorities do not rule out Barcelona's return to Camp Nou on October 18
Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed Football news Today, 08:10 Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed
It has been confirmed who will referee the match between Barcelona and PSG Football news Today, 07:19 It has been confirmed who will referee the match between Barcelona and PSG
Famous artist’s logo to appear on Barcelona shirts for El Clásico Football news Today, 04:32 Famous artist’s logo to appear on Barcelona shirts for El Clásico
It took just 61 seconds! Yamal returns from injury with a spectacular assist for Lewandowski Football news Yesterday, 14:28 It took just 61 seconds! Yamal returns from injury with a spectacular assist for Lewandowski
La Liga to launch investigation after racist abuse directed at Marcus Rashford Football news Yesterday, 10:26 La Liga to launch investigation after racist abuse directed at Marcus Rashford
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores