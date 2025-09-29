Josep Maria Bartomeu to stand trial over alleged commission payment fraud

Clouds gather over the former Barcelona president.

Bartomeu's associates have also been charged.

Details: According to the Elmundo portal, Barcelona's 16th investigative court has notified the start of legal proceedings against former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and several of his top executives.

The case dates back two years, when current Barcelona president Joan Laporta filed a complaint against Bartomeu, alleging that he pocketed multi-million euro commissions from transfers, including the signing of Antoine Griezmann. Laporta claimed that Bartomeu had appropriated around €30 million.

The complaint also referenced payments to lawyer González Franco, highlighting a €1.7 million payout for brokering the club's settlement in the "Neymar case."

At this time, the dates for court hearings on this case remain unknown.

Josep Maria Bartomeu served as Barcelona's president from 2014 to 2020.

