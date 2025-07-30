Experience is priceless! Hugo Rincón moves from Athletic Bilbao to Girona on loan

The Basques want the player to gain valuable experience.

Details: Today, the official social media page of Spanish side Girona announced the loan signing of 22-year-old right-back Hugo Rincón from Athletic Bilbao.

It is reported that Girona paid €2 million for the services of the promising full-back, with the loan deal set for one season.

This transfer marks Girona's first signing of the window. Rumors are also swirling in the media about two Manchester City players—Claudio Echeverri and Sverre Nypan—potentially joining the club on loan as well.