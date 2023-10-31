Eto'o clashed with De Bruyne. A former Chelsea player recounted the incident

Former Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel, recollected an intriguing incident from the bygone days when Samuel Eto'o and Kevin De Bruyne donned the "Blues" jersey.

"At that time, De Bruyne didn't seem particularly eager to train. He always carried himself with a lowered head, appeared sullen, and seemed embittered towards the world. I believe this stemmed from not being part of the first-team lineup. He resembled a child who had come to the playground but found no one willing to play with him. On one occasion, Eto'o criticized him, and a serious altercation erupted during a training session. It all occurred because Kevin wasn't putting in the effort that Samuel expected. They had a heated argument," John Obi Mikel recounted in an interview with the Daily Mail.

In January 2012, Chelsea acquired Kevin De Bruyne, a promising 20-year-old player, from Belgian club "Genk." However, he played merely nine matches for the "Blues" and couldn't overcome the competition.

Following his Chelsea stint, Kevin De Bruyne excelled at "Wolfsburg," and his stellar career at "Manchester City" began.

