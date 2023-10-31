The players of Manchester United have candidly voiced their grievances to ten Hag

Following their defeat in the Manchester derby against "Manchester City" (0:3), the footballers of "Manchester United" did not hesitate to contest the decisions of Erik ten Hag in the locker room, as reported by The Sun. Their grievances pertained to the selection of the starting lineup.

Firstly, the "Manchester United" players failed to comprehend why the central defender Victor Lindelof was deployed on the left flank of the defense, considering that the specialist for this position, Sergio Reguilon, was fit. Lindelof could have instead played in the central defense in lieu of the veteran Johnny Evans.

Secondly, the footballers of "Manchester United" deemed ten Hag's decision to utilize Bruno Fernandes in a wide position as incorrect. They believe that the Portuguese playmaker would be far more effective in the playmaker role, with Antony or Alejandro Garnacho being more suitable choices for the wing.

It was earlier revealed that Marcus Rashford, after the drubbing in the derby against "Manchester City," ventured to a nightclub.