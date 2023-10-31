After the defeat by Manchester City, Rashford went to a nightclub

England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford got into a scandal.

Journalists found out that after Manchester United lost 0:3 to Manchester City in an English Premier League match, the star football player was not very upset and went to a nightclub.

The investigation was published by the authoritative Daily Mail.

According to the source, in the evening after the match, Rashford went to one of the prestigious nightclubs in Manchester. There, the football player wanted to celebrate his birthday with family and friends.

It is known that defenseman Tyrell Malasia also attended the party. The publication hints that the football player should postpone the celebration after such a humiliating outcome of the match. It is unlikely that the club's fans will support their idol after such an outburst.

It is noted that the next morning Rashford attended training and worked with the general group of football players.

This season, Rashford has taken part in 13 matches in all competitions, in which he has scored one goal and made three assists.