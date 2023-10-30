RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The best game of the season. Haaland spoke powerfully about the defeat of Manchester United

The best game of the season. Haaland spoke powerfully about the defeat of Manchester United

30 oct 2023
The best game of the season. Haaland spoke powerfully about the defeat of Manchester United The best game of the season. Haaland spoke powerfully about the defeat of Manchester United

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland spoke about his team’s performance in the tenth round match of the English Premier League against Manchester United (3:0).

It is noteworthy that the Norwegian striker scored two goals.

"It was an amazing game in which we were in control throughout. Every Manchester City player did a brilliant job.

Can this game be considered the best of the season for us? I think yes - in terms of control of the game and the style of football we strive to play. It was difficult, but it was incredible how we managed to keep going.

Is the victory over Manchester United special? Of course yes. Overall, we earned three points. We need consistency throughout the season. We have to pick up points every week," Haaland was quoted as saying by the BBC.

After ten rounds, Manchester City is third in the Premier League table with 24 points. Manchester United remained in eighth place with 15 points.

