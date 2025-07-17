Cole Palmer visits his grandfather's exotic homeland. St. Kitts and Nevis give the footballer a warm welcome

Paid tribute to his grandfather.

Details: Yesterday it was revealed that 23-year-old Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer visited the country where his grandfather was born—St. Kitts and Nevis.

This nation is located in the Caribbean basin and has a population of just 48,000 people.

The arrival of a global football star sparked a major stir at the highest level: Palmer was greeted personally by the country's Prime Minister and his close entourage.

Cole took plenty of photos with fans and received a national jersey and various items representing Caribbean culture from the country's leadership.

The official English Premier League account on X shared some highlights from the visit:

Cole Palmer visited St. Kitts and Nevis, where his grandfather was born and raised before migrating to England 🇰🇳



He was presented with a national jersey and indigenous Caribbean art, celebrating his heritage and the islands' pride in his achievements ❤️



📸 @TerranceDrewSKN pic.twitter.com/1Xp1LhjO87 — Premier League (@premierleague) July 16, 2025

