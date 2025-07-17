Cole Palmer visits his grandfather's exotic homeland. St. Kitts and Nevis give the footballer a warm welcome
The reigning club world champion gets creative with his vacation
Football news Yesterday, 16:00Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/premierleague
Paid tribute to his grandfather.
Details: Yesterday it was revealed that 23-year-old Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer visited the country where his grandfather was born—St. Kitts and Nevis.
This nation is located in the Caribbean basin and has a population of just 48,000 people.
The arrival of a global football star sparked a major stir at the highest level: Palmer was greeted personally by the country's Prime Minister and his close entourage.
Cole took plenty of photos with fans and received a national jersey and various items representing Caribbean culture from the country's leadership.
The official English Premier League account on X shared some highlights from the visit:
Reminder: It's on! PSG preparing €250 million bid for Palmer
