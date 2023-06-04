Chiesa was the one who secured the victory for Juventus in the away match of the Serie A
Football news Today, 17:09
Photo: Juventus Instagram / Unknown
In the 38th round of the Italian Serie A, Juventus defeated Udinese in an away match with a score of 1-0.
The only goal was scored by Federico Chiesa in the middle of the second half.
Juventus, with 62 points, finished in 7th place in the Serie A table and will play in the Conference League. Udinese, with 46 points, remained in 12th place.
Udinese - Juventus - 0:1 (0:0)
Goal: Chiesa, 68 - 0:1
Udinese: Silvestri, Pereyra, Gessa (Buta, 80), De Maio, Udogie, Pereyra, Tovene (Semedo, 80), Walace (Arslan, 48), Luvorich, Samardzic, Becao (Nestorovski, 79).
Juventus: Szczesny, Bonucci (Rugani, 90), Danilo, Gattuso, Cuadrado, Kostic (Ayling, 46), Rabiot, Locatelli, Miretti (Di Maria, 62), Chiesa (Paredes, 78), Milik (Keane, 79).
Football news Today, 17:09 Chiesa was the one who secured the victory for Juventus in the away match of the Serie A
