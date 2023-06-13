Chelsea is going to sign a Georgian goalkeeper

Chelsea of London are set to sign Valencia's Georgian goalkeeper Georgy Mamardashvili.

According to the Evening Standard, the English club has so far rejected the transfer of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan because of the high price.

Chelsea is also not ready to pay the price of Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Against this backdrop, Mamardashvili will be the Blue's number one goalkeeper target.

The Georgian goalkeeper played 38 games in La Liga last season, seven of them on goal.