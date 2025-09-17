Can Nicolas Jackson play against Chelsea? What do UEFA regulations say?

A clear answer.

In English football, there is a well-established practice that a loaned player typically cannot play against the club that owns his contract. This has led Bayern fans to worry that Nicolas Jackson, on loan from Chelsea, might be ineligible to face his parent club in the Champions League. The answer, however, is found in UEFA's official documents.

Details: Back in 2014, UEFA issued a clear statement declaring that no club can influence which players another club is allowed to field or not. Therefore, any clause in a private agreement between clubs that restricts a team's right to select certain players is considered invalid, void, and unenforceable by UEFA.

As a result, unlike in the Premier League, there is no provision in the Champions League—or any other UEFA club competition—that allows a club to prohibit a loaned player from playing against his parent club. This means Jackson is free to take the field against Chelsea.

