RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Can Nicolas Jackson play against Chelsea? What do UEFA regulations say?

Can Nicolas Jackson play against Chelsea? What do UEFA regulations say?

A clear answer.
Football news Today, 06:07
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Nicolas Jackson Getty Images

In English football, there is a well-established practice that a loaned player typically cannot play against the club that owns his contract. This has led Bayern fans to worry that Nicolas Jackson, on loan from Chelsea, might be ineligible to face his parent club in the Champions League. The answer, however, is found in UEFA's official documents.

Details: Back in 2014, UEFA issued a clear statement declaring that no club can influence which players another club is allowed to field or not. Therefore, any clause in a private agreement between clubs that restricts a team's right to select certain players is considered invalid, void, and unenforceable by UEFA.

As a result, unlike in the Premier League, there is no provision in the Champions League—or any other UEFA club competition—that allows a club to prohibit a loaned player from playing against his parent club. This means Jackson is free to take the field against Chelsea.

Reminder: It was previously reported what kind of punishment the London club could face for breaking Football Association financial regulations.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Stamford Bridge. Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea could face an absurd punishment for breaching football association rules
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 17, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 11:35 Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 17, 2025
Mykhailo Mudryk. Football news Yesterday, 09:43 Ukrainian Football Association denies involvement in Mudryk doping case
Stamford Bridge. Football news Yesterday, 04:28 Expert believes FA should deduct points from Chelsea following investigation
Official: Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory Football news Yesterday, 03:01 A new chapter in a legendary career! Official: Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory
Fabio Carvalho Football news 15 sep 2025, 13:26 Ex-PGMOL chief questions Brentford's late equalizer against Chelsea
Related Tournament News
Lamine Yamal. Football news Today, 05:33 Official: Yamal to miss Newcastle clash
Igor Tudor. Football news Today, 04:29 "The referee let us down". Tudor laments officiating after thrilling draw with Borussia Dortmund
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal against Real Sociedad Football news Today, 03:33 Kylian Mbappé reacts to Real Madrid's victory over Marseille in the Champions League
Thomas Partey Football news Today, 03:29 "You know who you are." Tottenham fans gave Partey a "warm" welcome
Head Coach Bruno Lage of SL Benfica before the start of the Portuguese Super Cup Football news Today, 01:53 No forgiveness! Official: Bruno Lage leaves Benfica head coach position
An interesting choice. Oleksandr Usyk attends a Champions League match Football news Yesterday, 17:45 An interesting choice. Oleksandr Usyk attends a Champions League match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores